Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.42.

CFG opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,600,000 after buying an additional 823,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,495,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,327,000 after buying an additional 1,600,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,048,000 after buying an additional 398,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

