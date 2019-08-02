C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NYSE:CJ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $722.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.56 million. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C&J Energy Services will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 1,320,597 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,091,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 176,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,056,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,679,000.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

