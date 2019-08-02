Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 13,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.61 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

