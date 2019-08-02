Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.89. Clearfield shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

