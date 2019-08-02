Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

CLW traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 681,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,957. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

