CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.24

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7,336.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040841 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,319,571 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

