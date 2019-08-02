Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

“We were encouraged by mgmt’s confidence in the 2H turnaround and believe issues are isolated within Charcoal/Glad as the rest of the portfolio is performing well (see our note here) That said, while valuation has become more reasonable, we think top-line headwinds are likely to weigh on the stock’s overall narrative, and shares will likely remain range-bound in the near-term until fundamental improvement becomes evident over the next few quarters. Given weak relative top-line performance and near-term challenges, we lower our EPS estimates and maintain our Market Perform rating.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.07.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.90. 1,305,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,852. Clorox has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

