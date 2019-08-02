Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $34.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.43 million and the lowest is $33.12 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $23.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $148.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $151.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.41 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVS. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,925. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 12.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,108,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 326,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,016,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

