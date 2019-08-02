CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,118. CLPS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

