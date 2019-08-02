CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $203.14. 56,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group has a one year low of $158.86 and a one year high of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.