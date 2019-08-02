Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $554,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,685 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.48. 112,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,595. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $187,406.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Argus cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.