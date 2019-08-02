Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.