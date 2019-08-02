Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0230 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $742,482.00 and approximately $21,796.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

