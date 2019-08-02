Coinvest Market Capitalization Achieves $527,961.00 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Coinvest token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $527,961.00 and approximately $4,632.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinvest has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00268286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01411427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.