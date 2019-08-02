Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.50. Collectors Universe shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 1,183 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $116,586.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $57,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Collectors Universe by 74,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 33.9% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

