Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,677. The company has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,853.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,506. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $164,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

