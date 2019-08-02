COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CLPBY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,710. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $688.45 million for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 70.05%.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

