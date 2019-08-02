Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO Purchases $103,475.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,572.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FIX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.