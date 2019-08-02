Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Acquires 5,500 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Franklin Myers purchased 1,738 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.