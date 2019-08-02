Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,380,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $84.17. 120,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

