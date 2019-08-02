Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 90,884 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. 61,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,410 shares of company stock worth $1,594,062 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

