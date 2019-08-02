Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 74.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy D. Holden acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,179.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.60 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and have sold 129,762 shares valued at $7,142,203. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

