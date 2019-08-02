Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $9.92 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

