Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 9,944 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.05% of SYSCO worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SYSCO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,443,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,431,000 after purchasing an additional 911,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.9% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,171. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

