Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $262,254.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,691 shares of company stock worth $32,064,249 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.