Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 49,455 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,455 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,203 shares of company stock worth $37,191,590. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

