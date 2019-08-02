Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,537. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.