CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 469,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,168. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

