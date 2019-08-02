CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $70.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

