Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,205 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.39. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

