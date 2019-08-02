Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CXO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 112,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,054. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.76.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

