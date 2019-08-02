ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $2.76. ConforMIS shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 6,087,752 shares trading hands.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $1,052,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,317,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at $72,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 300.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

