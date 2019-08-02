CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 226,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,384. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CONMED alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,266. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CONMED by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CONMED by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.