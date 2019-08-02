CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,384. CONMED has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $1,361,266. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,144,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $218,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CONMED by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CONMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CONMED by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.