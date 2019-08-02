Connect Coin (XCON) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last Week

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $11,326.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00267203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01430079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00111916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

