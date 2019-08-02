Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.10

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and traded as low as $37.40. Connect Group shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 49,725 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNCT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Connect Group Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

