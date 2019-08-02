ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.72

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 96264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.