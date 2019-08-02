Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 3,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.