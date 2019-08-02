Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,163 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 218,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,820,000 after buying an additional 209,449 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $77.31. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

