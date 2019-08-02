Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,338 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 350,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,985. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

