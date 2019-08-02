Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.81. 331,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,139. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.