Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,969 shares of company stock worth $2,272,970 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.