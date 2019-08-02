Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,371 shares of company stock worth $12,619,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,325. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

