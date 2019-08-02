Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after buying an additional 1,815,543 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 207,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,981. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.