Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE CTB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.38. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,087. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

