Copa (NYSE:CPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.27.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.88. 2,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $672.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 57.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,258,000 after purchasing an additional 811,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,886,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.6% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 754,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after buying an additional 112,776 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 50.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 663,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

