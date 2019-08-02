Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,219.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.99%. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.47.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.