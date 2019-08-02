Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 86.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,666. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.