Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Raised to $28.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

