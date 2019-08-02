COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.70

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

